<p>Mumbai: The five publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/indias-overall-reit-market-projected-to-touch-2-lakh-crore-by-2030-3767027">REITs</a>) in India have collectively distributed over Rs 2,450 crore to more than 3.8 lakh unitholders during the third quarter of the current <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-business-news">financial year</a>. </p><p>The Indian REITs Association (IRA) is a non-profit industry body established with the support of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance.</p><p>India's listed REITs include Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.</p><p>"The Indian REIT sector continues to show strong and stable performance, supported by steady demand for high-quality office and retail assets across key markets. Healthy leasing activity, improving occupancy, and rental growth reflect the strength of India's commercial real estate ecosystem," said Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association.</p><p>Together, these five REITs manage a portfolio spanning over 185 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 29,100 crore to unitholders, highlighting their growing significance in India's capital markets.</p><p>As of Q3 FY26, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stands at over Rs 2,50,000 crore. This reflects the strong growth path of Indian REITs sector and their increasing contribution to the country's financial ecosystem.</p><p>"The recent regulatory/government proposals, such as allowing banks to lend directly to REITs and dedicated REITs for Central Public Service Enterprises (CPSEs), are expected to further boost the sector by providing stable, long-term capital and expanding access to high-quality assets. With disciplined execution and a focus on long-term value creation, REITs are strengthening their position as transparent and reliable income-generating investment platforms for investors," added Aggarwal.</p>