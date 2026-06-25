Five startups cross $1 billion valuation mark in H1 2026, says Tracxn

<p>Bengaluru: Five startups have crossed the $1 billion valuation mark in the first half of 2026. The two <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI-native </a>entrants, Neysa and Sarvam, entered the unicorn club in under three years, with pre-unicorn funding of $50 million and $41 million, respectively. The remaining three, KreditBee, Skyroot, and Square Yards, took between eight and 12 years and required between $65 million and $205 million in prior funding, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.</p><p>"This reflects a precise investor calculus: where a company is building on top of established global AI infrastructure and serving large regulated Indian enterprises with known buying patterns, capital moves fast and at high valuation multiples," Tracxn said in its India Tech H1 2026 Geo Semi Annual Report.</p><p>In the first half (January to June 2026), startups raised about $7.2 billion, a 12 per cent increase over H1 2025. But these companies raised funding across 652 rounds, a 43 per cent decline in deal volume, compared to 1,149 in the same period last year.</p>.Bengaluru dominates country's startup scene in Q1 2026.<p>Tracxn said the underlying pattern, fewer rounds at larger average size, has intensified every half-year since 2022 and reflects a settled investor discipline rather than a temporary reaction to macro uncertainty.</p><p>The top three funding rounds of H1 2026 were CRED at $900 million, Nxtra at $710 million, and Neysa at $600 million. These funds together represent $2.2 billion, or 31 per cent of all capital deployed in the half. Late-stage funding reached $3.8 billion in H1 2026, and 13 IPOs closed in H1 2026, up from 12, a year ago, with average market cap rising to $297 million from $162 million.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Hurun Research Institute has released the Global Unicorn Index 2026, a ranking of the world’s unicorns. When it comes to unicorn share, the UK and India jointly rank third with 4 per cent of unicorn share. </p><p>The US, China and India have a higher percentage of Gazelles, and Unicorns, which over the next five years ought to translate into a higher percentage of Hurun Global 1000s. The UK, with 70 unicorns, overtook India (61 unicorns) for third place. Indians co-founded 217 unicorns - 156 are abroad, led by 142 in the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/usa">USA</a>, and 61 in India— together valued at $599 billion, according to the report. From Perplexity AI and Anysphere to Zerodha and Razorpay, Indian founders are simultaneously building the world's AI stack, pioneering global fintech, and transforming one of its largest domestic economies.</p>