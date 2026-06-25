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Five startups cross $1 billion valuation mark in H1 2026, says Tracxn

In the first half (January to June 2026), startups raised about $7.2 billion, a 12 per cent increase over H1 2025.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 15:13 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 15:13 IST
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