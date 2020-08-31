Five things to watch out for in India's April-June GDP data

The Centre is set to release the GDP data for the April-June quarter, which sits squarely inside the Covid-19 timeframe, which was marked by strict lockdowns and a near-total shutdown of the economic machinery in India.

Here are five things to watch out for in the GDP data:

Contraction in GDP

The government had initially projected a 6.5% growth for the economy this year but the Covid-19 pandemic has turned it into a contraction. This is expected to be the worst contraction since India started publishing quarterly GDP data in 1996.

Manufacturing and services sectors are expected to contract heavily, bogged down by Covid-19 lockdowns.

Deep fall in manufacturing, trade numbers

Several sectors such as manufacturing, trade, hotels, transport and others are expected to see a sharp dip.

Goldman Sachs in its projection on the April-June GDP data, issued a cut of 45%, while ICRA and HDFC bank predicted a 25% dip, and the SBI has predicted a dip of 16.5%.

Lack of information on informal sector

While the damage to the organised sector is likely to be well-documented, the damage to the informal sector, where many people work, may not reflect in the GDP owing to non-collection of data.

The NSO may use the formal sector data as a proxy to the informal sector's decline, but economists predict this will only make the GDP contraction deeper after its revision later this year.

Positive growth in agriculture?

While most sectors are likely to see steep falls in the GDP data, agriculture may act as a silver lining, owing to the favourable monsoon, better water availability in reservoirs, a healthy rabi harvest and a robust Kharif sowing.