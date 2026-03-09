Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Flipkart moves domicile to India from Singapore, clears path for IPO

The e-commerce firm has begun preliminary discussions with several investment banks to evaluate its public market debut.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 16:44 IST
Business NewsSingaporeFlipkartDomicilecompany

Follow us on :

Follow Us