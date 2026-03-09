<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flipkart">Flipkart</a> has officially redomiciled from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a> to India, marking a major milestone that clears the path for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/e-commerce">e-commerce</a> giant’s anticipated public listing.</p>.<p>Flipkart, in a statement, confirmed the development and said that it has received the Government of India’s approval for its internal restructuring, pursuant to which Flipkart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/internet">Internet</a> Private Limited is now the holding entity of the Flipkart group. </p>.<p>"This completes the redomiciliation of the Flipkart group to India, a significant milestone that reflects our deep and long-term commitment to India. We are grateful to the Government of India for its support and look forward to the next phase of Flipkart’s growth as a fully Indian-domiciled company," it added.</p>.Flipkart cuts nearly 300 jobs after performance reviews.<p>According to reports, the e-commerce firm has begun preliminary discussions with several investment banks to evaluate its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public">public</a> market debut. Last week, the company cut 250-300 jobs following annual performance reviews.</p>.<p>In a statement to DH, the company said, "Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations. As part of this process, a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation. We are supporting affected employees with transition support."</p>