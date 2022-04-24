FM urges Indian diaspora to become growth partners

FM urges Indian diaspora to become partners in growth of country

The journey of India to attain 100 years of independence from its 75th year of independence has been termed Amrit Kaal

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Apr 24 2022, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 20:58 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the Indian diaspora to become partners in the growth of the country during the next 25 years as it attains 100 years of independence.

Addressing the Indian community in the Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area, she highlighted the contributions of the country's people in innovation and research.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman  highlighted the stellar contribution of the Indian diaspora in the US, esp. their role in innovation & research. FM also spoke about structural reforms undertaken by GoI & exhorted the community to become partners in the growth of India during the Amrit Kaal," a finance ministry tweet on Sunday said.

The journey of India to attain 100 years of independence from its 75th year of independence has been termed Amrit Kaal. The Finance Minister is visiting the US to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022. 

