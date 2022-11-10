Football Manager 2023 Touch makes debut on Apple Arcade

The popular strategic football-management simulation video game Football Manager 2023 (FM23) Touch is now available on Apple Arcade.

With 3D Match Engine, the new FM23 Touch series is said to be enhanced for gaming on iPhones. The game simulation has fast-paced action, and the focus is on the managerial essentials, offering closer player interaction.

Developed by SEGA, FM23 Touch has received the official license from Europe's premier football board UEFA (Union of European Football Associations). With this, the gamer will get to play a dream manager role of a globally renowned football club such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, and others.



Football Manager 2023 Touch launched on Apple Arcade. Credit: Apple



Once you get to join a team as a manager, the gamer has to work with his/her scouting team to sign superstars or unearth the young prodigies who you can build your team around for years to come. The ultimate goal is to win UEFA Champions League.

In a related development, Mini Motorways is getting new updates with two modes-- Endless and Expert leaderboards-- to each map, where players can compete for the top spot.

Others such as LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Garden Tails: Match and Grow, SongPop Party, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, and Crayola Create and Play+ are getting new updates this month.

