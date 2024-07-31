For all its lobbying, 'industry status' continues to elude the realty sector

Ramani Sastri, Chairman and MD of Sterling Developers, said on priority sector lending as a result of industry status, “Amending the Finance Act whereby financing to real estate is considered and accounted for in the primary lending and made a part of the overall lending of banks and financial institutions, in the course of regular industrial lending, will be a major support. Being part of priority lending will bring down the interest rate as compared to the current scene where we are seen as non-industrial and don’t get benefit under priority lending norms.”