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For the average price of a car in the US, you could buy 5 new Chinese EVs

The average new car in the US in March had a list price of $51,456, according to Kelley ⁠Blue Book.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsChinaCarsElectric Vehicles

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