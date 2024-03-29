Force Motors to shut down its agricultural tractors business

In financial year 2023, the sale of agricultural tractors accounted for 3.66% of the company's total revenue, Force Motors said.

The company, which is known for its multi-seater passenger vehicles and also makes engines for BMW and Mercedes cars in India, earns about 48% of its revenue from vehicle sales, while about 36% revenue comes from contract engine manufacturing, according to its last annual report.

Force Motors reported a profit for the fourth-straight quarter in the October-December period as a pickup in post-pandemic economic activity helped the Maharashtra-based company turn profitable.