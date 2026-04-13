Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Foreign Portfolio Investors sell Rs 48,905 crore from equities in first 11 days of April

The energy crisis triggered by the conflict in West Asia, the potential impact of the crisis on the Indian economy and sustained depreciation of the rupee kept the FPIs on sell mode.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 01:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 01:54 IST
Business Newsforeign portfolio investors

Follow us on :

Follow Us