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Forex kitty drops USD 7.5 bn to USD 681.38 bn

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had dropped USD 8.094 billion to USD 688.894 billion.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 13:31 IST
Business NewsForex

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