Forex kitty jumps $938 million to $682 billion

<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex">forex </a>reserve jumped by $938 million to $682.321 billion during the week ended May 28, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, the kitty dropped $7.511 billion to $ 681.384 billion.</p>.<p>The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.</p>.Forex kitty drops USD 7.5 bn to USD 681.38 bn.<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> has also made multiple public appeals starting May 11 to countrymen to conserve forex by cutting down on foreign travel, limiting fuel use and refraining from gold buys for a year.</p>.<p>For the week ended May 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $3.116 billion to $546.148 billion, the central bank's data showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>Value of gold reserves declined $2.186 billion to $112.6 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The special drawing rights (SDRs) were unchanged at $18.747 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imf">IMF </a>was up by $8 million to $4.826 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. </p>