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Forex kitty jumps $938 million to $682 billion

For the week ended May 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $3.116 billion to $546.148 billion, the central bank's data showed.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:42 IST
Business NewsNarendra ModiForex

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