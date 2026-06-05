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Forex reserve at healthy $682.3 billion, adequate to provide import cover for 11 months: RBI

Various policy initiatives are expected to strengthen the balance of payments, he said while announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIForex Reserve

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