<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves declined USD 4.472 billion to USD 688.104 billion during the week ended November 21 due to a steep decrease in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.</p>.<p>The overall reserves had increased by USD 5.543 billion to USD 692.576 billion in the previous reporting week.</p>.<p>For the week ended November 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.69 billion to USD 560.6 billion, the data released showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.RBI does not target any level for rupee: Governor Sanjay Malhotra.<p>Value of the gold reserves decreased by USD 2.675 billion to USD 104.182 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also decreased by USD 84 million to USD 18.566 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF also fell by USD 23 million to USD 4.757 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. </p>