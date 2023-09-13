Former Adani contractor approaches SC, asks to be made party in Sebi probe: Report

Agarwal told the court that he personally witnessed money transfers between Adani Group subsidiaries during his tenure. According to the report, Agarwal's application stated, "He has personally witnessed the transfer of money from one subsidiary to another subsidiary to make payment during his work".

Agarwal's application further stated that the Adani Group established a private limited company, Sarguja Rail Corridor Pvt Ltd (SRCPL), to oversee the completion of the rail corridor project. SRCPL subsequently subcontracted the project to EBPL Ventures, which then executed the work.

Agarwal's application further read, "In view of the same, it is submitted that the applicant has worked with Adani Group (SRCPL) and observed its work culture closely."

In 2022, the publicly listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) acquired SRCPL, with the former announcing that "once consolidated, SRCPL will add ~450 Cr or 5% to APSEZ’s total EBIDTA".

In a recent affidavit, Anamika Jaiswal, one of the petitioners in the Adani- Hindenburg case, told the Supreme Court that in 2014, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had sent a letter to the then Sebi chairperson, U K Sinha, alerting him that the group may be committing stock market manipulation using the modus operandi of over-valuation in the import of power equipment.

"It is shocking that Sebi has not disclosed the receipt of the said letter and evidence from the DRI till date before this court. Rather, they have categorically stated before the Expert Committee that the investigation into possible contraventions of rules and regulations by the Adani group of companies started on 23.10.2020 after receipt of complaints in June-July 2020," the affidavit stated.

