Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka launches AI startup Hang Ten Systems; secures $32 million funding

<p>Bengaluru: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=infosys">Infosys </a>Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Board Member at SAP Vishal Sikka has launched AI startup Hang Ten Systems. The startup has secured $32 million funding in a round led by Mayfield with a strategic investment from Aramco Ventures and participation from a group of angel investors.</p><p>Hang Ten is working with marquee customers across several industries, including Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Fresenius on AI-native project delivery.</p><p>In a post on X, Sikka said his new startup will help enterprises thrive in the age of AI.</p>.<p>"AI is upon us all like a massive new wave. And I learned a long time ago that when there are big waves around, it is time to surf. Not just to surf, but to hang ten — to master the wave so well that you can walk all the way to the front of the board and hang your ten toes off the front," he said.</p><p>"Our dream is to help enterprises not just transform with AI, but use it as a force to do what no one could do before... I have seen, firsthand, the dramatic things AI delivers for the people and teams who somehow just know what to do with it — I have watched them, and myself, reach in minutes what could take teams years of toil. And I have seen the far greater number who get none of it, and who often end up causing harm instead. In that gap lies the biggest opportunity of our time. It is time to ride this wave," he said.</p>.AI era requires fresh learning and new mental models: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.<p>Sikka, who is the CEO and Founder of Hang Ten said that they bring together the rarest combination — frontier AI expertise, decades of building the systems that enterprises actually run on, and the judgment to deliver real value when everything is changing at once.</p><p>"At Mayfield, we invest in people first, and Vishal is one of the rare leaders who can make enterprise AI actually work," said Navin Chaddha, Managing Partner at Mayfield. </p><p>"We backed Vishal from inception because he has done this before running products and technology at SAP and leading Infosys as CEO. Within a few years, the gap between enterprises that use AI to real advantage and those that don't will define entire industries. Hang Ten is focused on enterprise transformations to put companies on the right side of that line," he added.</p>