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Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka launches AI startup Hang Ten Systems; secures $32 million funding

In a post on X, Sikka said his new startup will help enterprises thrive in the age of AI.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:45 IST
Artificial IntelligenceInfosysbusinessVishal Sikka

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