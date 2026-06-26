Foxconn infuses Rs 351 crore into Chennai-based subsidiary

<p>New Delhi: Electronics manufacturing giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Foxconn%20">Foxconn </a>has infused USD 37.2 million, or around Rs 351 crore, in its India arm Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited, said a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>Foxconn has infused the fund through its Singapore-based subsidiary.</p>.<p>With the latest transaction, Foxconn Singapore’s cumulative stake in the Chennai-based subsidiary has increased to 99.99 per cent at a valuation of USD 2.82 billion or about Rs 26,600 crore.</p>.Foxconn launches second-generation satellites via SpaceX Falcon 9.<p>"Subsidiary, Foxconn Singapore Pte Ltd, obtaining Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited Shares...total transaction amount: USD 37.2 million," the filing dated June 25 said.</p>.<p>In this transaction, Foxconn Singapore has purchased 35.17 crore shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited, where it makes the majority of iPhones.</p>.<p>Foxconn had last year invested USD 1.48 billion (around Rs 12,800 crore) in its Tamil Nadu based Yuzhan Technology.</p>.<p>Foxconn, Tata Electronics and Pegatron India (majorly owned by Tata Electronics) are engaged in manufacturing iPhones in India.</p>