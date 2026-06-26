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Foxconn infuses Rs 351 crore into Chennai-based subsidiary

Foxconn Singapore’s cumulative stake in the Chennai-based subsidiary has increased to 99.99 per cent.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:57 IST
SingaporeChennaiFoxconnbusiness

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