Foxconn’sTN plant to resume operations on Jan 12

After being shut since December 18 following protests by employees demanding quality food in hostels, Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn will resume operations at its Sriperumbudur unit that manufactures Apple iPhones from Wednesday in a gradual manner.

A top government official involved in talks with Foxconn and the legislator from Sriperumbudur, told DH that the operations at iPhone plant will resume on January 12 with 500 employees at work. The number of employees will be increased gradually, they said.

However, Apple and its supplier Foxconn did not provide the exact date of resumption of production. While the factory employs around 15,000 persons, only 100 had returned to hostels by Monday.

“All the 500 employees will be back in hostels by Tuesday. The Foxconn plant that manufactures Apple iPhones will resume operations on Wednesday,” Selva Perunthagai, Sriperumbudur MLA, told DH.

The official said Kanchipuram district collector and officials from various departments, including labour welfare and health, are coordinating the efforts to reopen the factory and ensure that facilities made for employees at hostels will meet the required standards.

“The Foxconn factory will now have a new management following a decision by the company which is headquartered in Taipei. The strength of the employees will be increased gradually as the hostels are cleared for occupation,” the official said. Another official said it might take “a couple of months” for the factory to resume full-fledged production.

A spokesperson for Apple Inc said Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility remains on probation and that “we will continue to monitor conditions very closely.”

“For the past several weeks teams from Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Foxconn to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are implemented in the offsite accommodations and dining rooms at Sriperumbudur,” a spokesperson for Apple Inc. said.

Foxconn said it has been working on improvements to fix issues it found at the offsite dormitory facilities.