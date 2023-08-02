Foxconn to invest Rs 5,000 crore Karnataka on iPhone, chip plants

Scaling its bet on Karnataka, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn has filed a letter of intent (LoI) with the state government for two more projects with an estimated investment of Rs 5,000 crore, large and medium industries minister MB Patil said on Wednesday. The projects, which will focus on smartphone components and semiconductor manufacturing, will create an estimated 13,000 jobs, he added.

The letter was signed on Monday after Foxconn chairman Young Liu met with state IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge, state Additional Chief Secretary (IT/BT) EV Ramana Reddy and Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna in Chennai. The LoI outlined the framework for the two projects that Foxconn has planned, a statement by the state government said.

“Karnataka has been at the forefront of promoting innovation and technology, and we are delighted to welcome Foxconn's interest in the state. Our policies are designed to attract investments and create a nurturing ecosystem for companies like Foxconn to flourish,” Kharge said.

The phone enclosure project will be engaged in manufacturing sub-assembly components for smartphones, specifically mechanical enclosures of iPhones. Foxconn Industrialist Internet, a subsidiary of Foxconn, is exploring locations in and around Bangalore to set up the plant. It is looking at a capex of Rs 3,000 crore for the manufacturing unit, which is expected to employ 12,000 workers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Patil and Kharge had met with FII leadership in Bengaluru last month to discuss the iPhone project and propose a 100-acre plot in Tumakuru’s Japan Industrial Township as the preferred location.

The semiconductor plant, which Foxconn is setting up in collaboration with American semicon-focused corporation Applied Materials, is intended as a production unit for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The company will invest Rs 2,000 crore in the project which is intended to create 1,000 new jobs. Foxconn, which is looking for a 35-acre space, is likely to finalise a plot in Haraluru Muddenahalli - Hi-Tech Aerospace and Defence Park-Phase II in Bengaluru Rural district.

The fresh Rs 5,000 crore investment is on top of Rs.14,000 crore already promised to set up a modern iPhone assembly facility at Devanahalli IT investment region (ITIR) near the Bengaluru airport for which the company is in the middle of finalising a 300-acre plot. Foxconn expects the state-of-the-art facility to have a capacity of assembling 20 million smartphones annually and create close to 50,000 jobs once fully functional.