Foxconn's Tamil Nadu iPhone plant to reopen on January 12

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu on January 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant was closed on December 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

