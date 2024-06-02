FPIs take out Rs 25,586 cr from equities in May on poll jitters, attractive valuations in China

"The relatively high valuations and weak earnings, particularly in the financial and IT sectors where FPIs have a high allocation, along with political uncertainties such as ambiguity around the outcome of elections, global risk-off sentiment, and the appeal of Chinese markets, have led to FPI selling," said Vipul Bhowar, Director of Listed Investments at Waterfield Advisors.