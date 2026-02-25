Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Fraud-hit IDFC First Bank pays Rs 583 crore to Haryana govt

Bank says in a regulatory filing that the payment was made even as a probe into the alleged irregularities is on; four people arrested in connection with the case
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 09:34 IST
Business NewsHaryanaBank fraudIDFC First Bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us