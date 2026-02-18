Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

French car parts maker Valeo to invest over Rs 2,100 crore in India as part of 'Elevate 2028' plan: CEO

The investment will also flow to the "brain" technology, which is the advanced driving assistance systems, the Valeo CEO said.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 10:32 IST
Elevatebusinessbusiness newFrench

Follow us on :

Follow Us