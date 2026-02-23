<p>Investing has never been more accessible. The rise of technology-focused brokerage firms has provided investors an unprecedented access to information, speed and a wide range of investment options in one place. Securities, which once required significant effort to participate in, are now available at the click of a button. Yet long-term behaviour has not necessarily improved. This is visible in rising equity and derivative volumes and in the increasing frequency of portfolio churn. The conundrum lies in a simple shift: technology has made it easier, but not necessarily simpler. Trading became frictionless. Investing did not.</p>.<p>How did this transformation unfold? Electronic interaciton at exchanges first enabled smoother flows of data and faster price discovery. The real turning point, however, was online-platforms which removed the need for human intermediaries. Initially, high costs and limited advice kept growth of investor numbers constrained. The arrival of low-cost discount brokers transformed this landscape. Costs collapsed, reach widened and retail traders expanded rapidly. Investor education initiatives also improved, supported by regulatory focus and greater availability of knowledge. These developments created powerful communication highways, but questions of direction and discipline remained largely unaddressed. The responsibility for judgement shifted decisively to individuals.</p>.<p>As multitudes signed up and costs fell, their behaviour began to change in visible ways. Faster implementation and constant information have increased trading frequency, shortened holding periods and encouraged more frequent portfolio changes. Digital interfaces are built for speed and rapid decision-making, continuously prompting engagement through price updates, alerts and news. While trading thrives on such activity, investing often demands restraint and the ability to remain inactive for long periods. When execution becomes effortless, decisions can turn episodic and reactive, shaped more by convenience than long-term reasoning.</p>.Air India, Lufthansa Group sign MoU to establish joint business agreement.<p>These behavioural shifts have produced visible consequences. One of the most common is portfolio sprawl, now seen across many retail and even high-net-worth portfolios. People accumulate positions across sectors and instruments without a clear framework, often reacting to trends or short-term opportunities. Sector familiarity bias, particularly among professionals investing in their own industries, rising confidence during bull runs and momentum-driven decision-making can all lead to frequent reshuffling of portfolios. Lower friction increases turnover, and investors may begin to mistake speed for control. This simplicity can create an illusion of simplicity in outcomes, even when underlying risks remain complex.</p>.<p>These trends matter because they conflict with the basic mechanics of investing itself - a natural resistance to speed. Wealth creation in the financial world is closely linked to compounding, which unfolds gradually over time rather than through constant activity. A simple way to observe this is to examine any broad chart. At close range, one sees sharp crests and troughs, reflecting short-term volatility and shifting sentiment. Viewed over longer periods, however, these fluctuations tend to smoothen into an upward drift. This drift reflects compounding, economic growth and the steady demand for returns from financial assets. Attempting to capture every short-term movement can disrupt this process rather than enhance it.</p>.<p>Compounding is not the only challenge. Valuation cycles persist, and in the short run investors may find themselves caught in value traps or drawn into enduring bubbles, both with undesirable consequences. Investment outcomes remain uncertain, and risk cannot be entirely eliminated through better systems or faster execution. Patience, control and time continue to play a central role, qualities which cannot be automated or compressed.</p>.<p>Taken together, these changes point to a broader shift. Technology has reshaped systems, and with the advent of artificial intelligence and large language models, this participation is likely to expand further. In a growing economy, wider participation is both inevitable and desirable, reflecting deeper financialisation of household savings and greater engagement with capital markets. Yet this transformation also marks an important change. While access has been democratised, responsibility for judgement now rests more firmly with the investor. Their future may well depend on how they balance convenience with discipline in an increasingly frictionless world.</p>