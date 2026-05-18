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From overseas to home shores: PM Modi’s call rebalances India’s travel demand

Before the PM’s appeal, many travellers were deferring overseas trips due to higher costs and safety concerns.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 22:47 IST
Business NewsTourismPM ModitravelWest Asiaforeign traveloverseas

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