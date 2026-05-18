From overseas to home shores: PM Modi’s call rebalances India’s travel demand

<p>Bengaluru: India’s tourism and hospitality sectors are weighing the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to avoid non-essential international travel for a year amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Industry stakeholders expect the move to redirect demand toward domestic destinations, with early signs of increased interest already visible across key hill and leisure circuits.</p>.<p>“We have a pulse of the matter and determine that destinations like Kashmir, Munnar, Kodaikanal, Shillong and Gangtok are seeing an uptick of 25-30% in inquiries. This is coming from those considering foreign travel. These destinations are premium and seen as substitutes for foreign shores. Shorter trips such as Delhi-Mussoorie or Shimla are gaining momentum. The PM’s appeal may accelerate this trend,” said Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).</p>.<p>In Karnataka too, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, along with Mysuru, continue as perennial favourites. A lot of people in the vicinity, as well as in North India, are expressing a desire to visit them. There is immense cross-country interest, he told DH.</p>.<p>Mehra said rising international airfares are already influencing travel decisions. Before the PM’s appeal, many travellers were deferring overseas trips due to higher costs and safety concerns. “Airfares to Europe have increased by nearly 25-30%, while fares to several Eastern destinations are up 15-20%. The depreciation of the rupee makes foreign travel even more expensive,” he said, adding that a 30-40% dip in outbound travel is on the horizon, which could convert into domestic journeys.</p>.<p>India’s outbound tourism has expanded rapidly, with an estimated 3-4 crore Indians travelling abroad annually, driven by rising incomes, younger demographics and improved connectivity. Leisure accounts for 43.5% of travel, with total overseas spending estimated at $30-32 billion. Popular destinations include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the US, Singapore, and the UK.</p>.<p>The West Asia conflict has added turbulence, with airspace closures and crude price spikes disrupting travel flows and compounding uncertainty.</p>.<p>At the same time, domestic tourism remains a major pillar of India’s travel economy, with over 3.27 crore domestic tourist visits recorded between January and August 2025, according to Ministry of Tourism data.</p>.Domestic circuits gain as PM’s appeal to curb foreign trips, global headwinds shape outbound travel.<p>Industry stakeholders say any moderation in outbound travel could strengthen domestic demand, benefiting airlines, hotels, transport operators and regional tourism economies, <br>while supporting employment, infrastructure utilisation and easing forex outflows.</p>.<p>Travel companies are already recalibrating their focus, said Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). “They are shifting from international travel to domestic tourism including spiritual, wellness, wildlife, leisure and experiential segments within India,” he stated, adding that higher inquiries on fares, visas and packages are visible, and he expects a 10-15% decline in premium outbound leisure travel, while other segments remain stable.</p>.<p>Hospitality players say demand trends remain steady for now. Hari Sukumar, VP Operations, Jaypee Palace Hotel Agra, said, “No abrupt decline so far. Domestic leisure and short-duration travel remain resilient,” adding that moderation in outbound travel could shift demand to domestic hospitality and experiential travel. EaseMyTrip CEO Rikant Pittie said domestic tourism may gain support following the PM’s appeal, benefiting local economies.</p>.<p>Samir MC, CEO of Tamara Leisure Experience, mentioned that it presents an opportunity to build an India-first travel ecosystem benefiting local communities, artisans, transport providers and farmers.</p>.<p><strong>Destinations seeing higher demand</strong></p><p>Kashmir (Jammu & Kashmir), Munnar (Kerala), Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu), Shillong (Meghalaya), Gangtok (Sikkim), Karnataka: Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru</p><p><strong>Travel scale</strong></p><p>3–4 crore Indians travel abroad annually (outbound tourism), 303 crore domestic tourist visits recorded (Jan–Aug 2025)</p><p><strong>Key indicators</strong></p><p>25–30% rise in demand for select domestic destinations, 30–40% expected dip in outbound travel, 43.5% share of leisure in outbound travel, $30–32 billion estimated overseas spending (Source: Industry data/Ministry of Tourism)</p>