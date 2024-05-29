From Skyscrapers to Smart Cities: 5 Mega-projects finishing in 2024

The supertall skyscraper is among the first structures set to be completed in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC). Standing at a total structural height of 394 meters, it is already the tallest building in Africa. The tower comprises 77 floors, primarily designated for office use, and is one of 20 towers under construction in the central business district of the new capital. The project is being led by China State Construction Engineering, employing over 5,000 workers. The NAC, an urban development in Cairo Governorate and a satellite city of Cairo, is planned to be Egypt’s new capital and has been under construction since 2015.