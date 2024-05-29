From Skyscrapers to Smart Cities: 5 Mega-projects finishing in 2024

The supertall skyscraper is among the first structures set to be completed in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC). Standing at a total structural height of 394 meters, it is already the tallest building in Africa. The tower comprises 77 floors, primarily designated for office use, and is one of 20 towers under construction in the central business district of the new capital. The project is being led by China State Construction Engineering, employing over 5,000 workers. The NAC, an urban development in Cairo Governorate and a satellite city of Cairo, is planned to be Egypt’s new capital and has been under construction since 2015.
Credit: X/@AfricanIns54
Rising over 360 meters, the Ciel is set to become the tallest hotel-only building in the world upon its completion this year. Designed by Yahya Jan of NORR Group Consultants International Limited for developer The First Group, construction began in 2018 and is being executed by China Railway 18th Bureau Group. The 82-floor tower will feature more than 1,042 rooms, including 150 suites. The upper floors will house a bar and an infinity pool within its recesses, offering a unique luxury experience.
Credit: X/@al_ruwad
Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai’s second airport, is set to commence operations later this year. The project, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, is being constructed in three phases. Upon completion of the first phase, the airport will accommodate 25 million passengers annually. By its final completion in 2032, the airport will have the capacity to handle over 90 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo per year. Spanning 9.5 square kilometers, the airport will feature an area of 250,000 square meters across its three terminals and a cargo area of 1 lakh square meters. The development required the relocation of 2,786 households from 10 villages.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The Tren Maya is a 1525km intercity railway traversing the Yucatan Peninsula and was due to begin operations in early 2024. Construction began in June, 2020, on the line that begins in Palenque in Chiapas and travels north-east towards Cancun in Quintana Roo via two routes that encircle the peninsula. The project aims to connect tourist destinations in the Caribbean with lesser-known sites inland, including historic Mayan sites from which it derives its name. There will be 42 railway cars, which will have a cost of $3.15 million, which will be built at the Ciudad Sahagun plant at Hidalgo.
Credit: X/@EmilioVallejoRL
Scheduled to come online in 2024, Sindalah is a coastal luxury tourism project located on beaches and islands in the Red Sea. Part of Saudi Arabia's NEOM initiative, which is a city, special economic zone, and legislative landmark in the northwest of the country, Sindalah joins three other core projects: Trojena, Oxagon, and the highly publicized The Line. As the first physical representation of NEOM, Sindalah will feature an exclusive beach club, three luxury hotels, a yacht club, a golf course, a sports club, and 51 luxury retail outlets, along with residences spread across its 84-hectare site.a
Credit: Instagram/@discoverneom