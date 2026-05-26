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Fuel, fertiliser & gold imports creating challenges externally: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Sitharaman called for sharper focus on what she termed the three 'Fs' — fuel, fertiliser, and foreign exchange.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 20:29 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 20:29 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanGoldfuelfertiliserforeign exchange

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