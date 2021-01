Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise in the national capital on Monday.

With the latest hike, petrol price reached a fresh high of Rs 84.95 per litre in Delhi, while the diesel now costs Rs 75.13 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices were Rs 91.56 per litre and Rs 81.87 per litre, respectively. The current rate of diesel is at a record high in Mumbai.

