Covid-19: Fujifilm, Dr. Reddy's tie-up to sell Avigan

Fujifilm to partner with Dr. Reddy's to sell Avigan overseas as Covid-19 treatment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 16:36 ist

 Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was partnering with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to sell the anti-flu drug Avigan in India and elsewhere to treat Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The agreement provides for Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of the Japanese company to grant Dr. Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid the right to develop, make and sell Avigan overseas and get a lump-sum license fee and royalties on sales.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

