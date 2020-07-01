Fujifilm to partner with Dr. Reddy's to sell Avigan overseas as Covid-19 treatment

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was partnering with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to sell the anti-flu drug Avigan in India and elsewhere to treat Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The agreement provides for Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of the Japanese company to grant Dr. Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid the right to develop, make and sell Avigan overseas and get a lump-sum license fee and royalties on sales.
