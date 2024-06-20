Funds of Indians in Swiss banks plunge 70% to hit four-year low of Rs 9,771 crore

The total amount of CHF 1,039.8 million, described by the SNB as 'total liabilities' of Swiss banks or 'amounts due to' their Indian clients at the end of 2023, included CHF 310 million in customer deposits (down from CHF 394 million at 2022-end), CHF 427 million held via other banks (down from CHF 1,110 million), CHF 10 million (down from CHF 24 million) through fiduciaries or trusts, and CHF 302 million as 'other amounts due to customers in form of bonds, securities and various other financial instruments (down from CHF 1,896 million).