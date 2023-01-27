Gautam Adani meets power minister amid stocks crash

Billionaire Gautam Adani met the country's power minister R K Singh on Friday in New Delhi, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known.
Adani's meeting comes amid a heavy selloff in his group of companies after a scathing attack by a US-based short seller.
