Gautam Adani meets power minister amid stocks crash

Gautam Adani meets power minister amid stocks crash

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 27 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 13:24 ist
Billionaire Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Billionaire Gautam Adani met the country's power minister R K Singh on Friday in New Delhi, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Also Read — What really worries Indians about Adani’s empire

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known.

Also Read — Adani stocks sink up to 20% after Hindenburg report

Adani's meeting comes amid a heavy selloff in his group of companies after a scathing attack by a US-based short seller.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gautam Adani
R K Singh
Business News
Markets

What's Brewing

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 