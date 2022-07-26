Never walked away from investing in India: Adani

Gautam Adani says never slowed, walked away from investing in India

He said the group's growth is aligned with the country's growth story

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2022, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 11:34 ist
Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim. Credit: Reuters Photo

Richest Indian Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his ports-to-energy conglomerate has never slowed or walked away from making investments in India as the group's growth is aligned with the country's growth story.

Also Read—Adani puts Rs 100 crore deposit ahead of 5G auction, unlikely to bid for all India coverage

Speaking at the group's annual shareholders meeting, he said the group is investing dollar 70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen.

"We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India," he said, adding the group believes its success is based on its alignment with India's growth story.

Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim.

Business News
Gautam Adani
Energy
Oil import
Green Hydrogen
Export

