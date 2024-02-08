Gautam Adani’s fortune hits $100 billion again

It took Gautam Adani one year to return to the elite club of people with fortunes above $100 billion.

The Indian mogul has regained much of his wealth after a short-seller attack sent it plunging in early 2023. On Wednesday, Adani’s net worth climbed $2.7 billion to $100.7 billion, the highest it’s been since Hindenburg Research accused his Adani Group of “brazen” market manipulation and fraud — allegations the Adani Group denied.

Shares of his flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose for an eighth day Wednesday following an earnings report last week that showed a 130 per cent surge in profit. He’s now the 12th-richest person in the world, just one spot behind his compatriot, Mukesh Ambani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.