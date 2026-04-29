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GDP growth may slip to 6% if Indian crude basket averages USD 120/barrel in FY27: EY

The IMF has projected India's GDP growth at 6.5 per cent for FY27, while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank expect it to be 6.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:55 IST
Business NewsGDPCrude Oil

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