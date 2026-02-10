Menu
Gen AI, other initiatives will help us get faster to $1 billion revenue goal: Ashok Soota

The IT firm's net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 stood at Rs 40.3 crore, a 19.56 per cent decline compared to Rs 50.1 crore in the same quarter last year.
Published 10 February 2026, 11:35 IST
