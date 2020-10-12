General Motors reports first quarterly China sales growth in two years

GM sees first quarterly China sales growth in 2 years

General Motors Co's (GM) vehicle sales in China grew 12 per cent over July-September versus the same period a year earlier, the Detroit automaker's first Chinese quarterly sales growth in two years.

The second-biggest foreign automaker in China by units - after Germany's Volkswagen AG - said on Monday it delivered 771,400 vehicles in China in the third quarter. That followed a second-quarter fall of 5 per cent .

GM has a Shanghai-based joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd making Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles. It has another venture, SGMW, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, producing no-frills mini-vans and which has started manufacturing higher-end cars.

China sales of mass-market brand Buick rose 26 per cent in the third quarter, GM said in a statement. Sales of its mass-market Chevrolet marque fell 20 per cent whereas those of premium brand Cadillac jumped 28 per cent.

Sales of no-frills brand Wuling grew 26 per cent, whereas those of mass-market Baojun vehicles tumbled 19 per cent. 

