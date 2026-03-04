<p>Bengaluru: Geopolitical tensions in West Asia have once again reinforced gold’s safe-haven appeal, driving sharp volatility and renewed investor positioning amid escalating uncertainty. With the conflict intensifying and currency markets fluctuating, analysts expect prices to consolidate within a broad $4,400-5,600 per ounce range in the near-to-medium term.</p><p>International spot gold traded around $5,175-5,186 per ounce on Wednesday, rebounding from a March 3 low of about $5,136. The earlier decline followed a strong recovery in the US dollar and rising Treasury yields, even as hostilities in the region deepened.</p>.The US-India deal and gold: Shine amid truce. <p>“Gold remained highly volatile as CME prices saw a sharp sell-off from $5,400 to $5,000 before recovering toward $5,200. MCX Gold mirrored the swings, trading in a wide Rs 1,59,000-1,70,000 range and currently near Rs 1,64,000. Volatility is expected to remain elevated due to the conflict in West Asia and failed US-Iran nuclear talks,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst — Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.</p><p>Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst — Commodities at HDFC Securities, attributed the recent correction largely to currency and bond market movements. “Gold prices declined sharply due to a strong recovery in the US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The move came as renewed inflation concerns reduced demand for safe-haven assets, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.”</p><p>He noted that energy markets are shaping inflation expectations. Higher crude prices have revived concerns that inflationary pressures may persist, potentially slowing the pace of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. That outlook has supported the dollar and Treasury yields, weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold.</p><p>Despite near-term pressure from stronger yields, geopolitical risk continues to underpin bullion demand. Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst — Commodities, Axis Securities, pointed to the broader recovery following January’s steep correction. “We saw Comex Gold fall nearly 20 per cent from $5,598 on January 29 to $4,402 on February 2. More recently, prices reached $5,419 on March 2. This recovery is primarily attributed to heightened geopolitical concerns in West Asia following the US-Israel airstrikes on Iran.”</p><p>Historically, periods of conflict have triggered capital flows into precious metals. “We have observed swift profit booking as some expect the war may not last long. However, if the conflict does not resolve within 10-15 days, gold is likely to benefit again,” Gaglani said, adding that prolonged instability could create wider economic repercussions across the region.</p><p>Gandhi reiterated that the current decline appears to be a short-term correction rather than the start of a broader downtrend. “We expect gold to consolidate within a broad $4,400-5,600 range. Prices may spike during heightened tensions and ease when concerns subside.”</p><p>Over the longer term, structural factors remain supportive. “Strong macro fundamentals, sustained central bank purchases, geopolitical risks, trade tensions, inflation concerns, rising US debt and market volatility reinforce gold’s safe-haven role,” Gandhi said.</p><p>Silver mirrored the defensive shift. Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst at Choice Broking, said, “Silver also inclined significantly on Wednesday, with its price surging by 2.81 per cent during the session. This rise can be considered a classic flight-to-safety response. With the intensification of US-Iran hostilities, investors are prioritising wealth preservation over speculative gains.”</p><p>Market participants now await further geopolitical developments and cues from the Fed, which are likely to dictate the next leg of movement in bullion prices.</p>