<p>German food delivery service Delivery Hero confirmed it had received a takeover offer from rival <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uber">Uber</a> valuing the company at 33 euros ($38.29) per share, it said in a statement on Saturday.</p><p>The offer represents a discount of about 1.76 per cent from Delivery Hero's last close on Friday, according to LSEG data.</p><p>Delivery Hero said last week its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a> rival had increased its holding to about 19.5 per cent of issued capital from roughly 7 per cent, becoming its largest shareholder. The stake is worth around 1.7 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.</p>.Uber partners with Adani Group to set up data centre in India .<p>The German group's CEO Niklas Oestberg said last week he would step down, following campaigns by several large shareholders for a strategic review.</p><p>The company reiterated that it was fully focused on executing its strategic review process, without disclosing additional details on Uber's offer.</p><p>Bloomberg reported on Friday that Uber was exploring a full takeover of Delivery Hero, after which Uber shares fell 1.6 per cent. </p>