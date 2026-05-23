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German service Delivery Hero confirms takeover offer from Uber

The ‌German group's CEO Niklas Oestberg ‌said last week he would ‌step down, following campaigns by several large shareholders for a strategic review.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:49 IST
World newsBusiness NewsGermanyUber

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