Germany to enter recession before recovering in spring, says Bundesbank

The Bundesbank said on Monday the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic risked pushing the German economy—Europe's largest—into a technical recession before staging a recovery from the second quarter.

After gross domestic product shrank by 0.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2021, "overall economic output could again sink noticeably in the first quarter of 2022, before picking up speed again in the spring," the German central bank said in its monthly economic report.

