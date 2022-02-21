Recession before recovery for Germany, says Bundesbank

Germany to enter recession before recovering in spring, says Bundesbank

After gross domestic product shrank by 0.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2021, it said that 'overall economic output could again sink noticeably'

AFP
AFP, Frankfurt,
  • Feb 21 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 16:59 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

The Bundesbank said on Monday the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic risked pushing the German economy—Europe's largest—into a technical recession before staging a recovery from the second quarter.

Also Read — How China is giving a polish to gold

After gross domestic product shrank by 0.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2021, "overall economic output could again sink noticeably in the first quarter of 2022, before picking up speed again in the spring," the German central bank said in its monthly economic report.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Covid-19
Germany
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 