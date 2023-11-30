Germany's Pepper Motion to foray into India through Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Germany's Pepper Motion GmbH will be foraying into the Indian market with a $600 million fully-integrated electric bus & truck complex in Andhra Pradesh. The unit will both convert diesel buses and trucks as well as make new vehicles. It will also have battery production of up to 20 GWh.

The complex, which will come up in three phases at Punganur in Chittoor district, will have capacity to make 30,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) which will be buses and 18,000 BEV/full cell electric vehicles (FCEV), that will include both heavy and light commercial vehicles, with associated charging solutions by third quarter of 2027. It will also include the 20 GWh battery pack and powertrain assembly facility.