Gifting to minors: Know the tax tag it carries

Gifts received from a relative, the value of gifts received being less than or equal to Rs. 50,000, the gifts received on the occasion of marriage from non-relatives or friends (if the donor is employer, then the exemption cap of Rs. 5,000 applies), gifts received as a the result of will/inheritance (excluding rental or other income earned from therein), gifts received in contemplation of the death of the donor, gifts received from a registered trust and any money or property received at the time of partition of Hindu Undivided Family are tax-free.