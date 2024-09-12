Gifts delivered within minutes! Quick commerce platforms to partner with FMCG brands for festive season

Besides getting into the festive gifting season, the platforms are also negotiating to dip into the electronics market.

Many of them have already forged alliances with consumer electronics companies for the likes of kitchen appliances, small personal care electronic products, smartwatches, earbuds, etc.

A senior executive at a large electronics brand with a strong presence in kitchen appliances and grooming items told ET that the company will expand its presence in quick commerce this Diwali for the first time. “Consumer preference has shifted to quick commerce in large cities,” he said.

The 10-30-minute delivery companies are also rapidly expanding their portfolio and taking rapid and scheduled deliveries to newer locations.