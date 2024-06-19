Glass bangle industry faces new adversary - climate change

“Earlier, the heat was something we could manage, but now, with the temperatures outside also climbing, it’s become unbearable. Many of us fall sick but we have no choice but to continue working. But for how much longer?” The bangle factories, predominantly small-scale units, lack proper ventilation and cooling systems. During peak summer months, temperatures inside these workshops can soar above 50 degrees Celsius. And when outside temperatures themselves cross 45 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 50 degrees Celsius as in this unprecedented summer, the situation seems impossibly exacerbated.