Glenmark launches drug for diabetic patients with comorbidities

Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Thursday said it has launched a fixed-dose combination for the treatment of diabetes for patients with comorbidities.
The Mumbai-based drug maker said it has become the first company to launch Teneligliptin (20mg) + Dapagliflozin (5mg/10mg) fixed-dose combination for the treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes.
Marketed under the brand name Zita D, it contains Teneligliptin (20mg) + Dapagliflozin (5 mg/10 mg), and must be taken once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control and prevent complications in adult patients with type 2 diabetes, especially the ones with comorbidities, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.
"Diabetes is growing in India at an alarming rate, and eight out of every ten diabetic patients suffer from comorbidities," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said.
The new drug is well researched and affordable fixed-dose combination, which will significantly improve glycemic control in adult patients, he added.
