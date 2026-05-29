<p>Bengaluru: Global air cargo demand rose 4 per year-on-year in April 2026, despite severe disruptions caused by the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20asia">West Asia</a> conflict, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).</p><p>The aviation industry body said total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTK), increased 4 per cent compared to April 2025 levels, while international operations also recorded similar growth. However, cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTK), declined 0.4 per cent year-on-year globally, and 0.9 per cent for international operations.</p><p>According to IATA Director General, Willie Walsh, robust Asia-linked trade flows helped sustain cargo growth, even as geopolitical tensions disrupted major Gulf hubs and reshaped international trade routes. </p>.Bengaluru: ATF price hike may hit fliers' domestic travel plans .<p>“Air cargo demand grew 4 per cent year-on-year in April, driven by strong Asia-linked trade flows. But this positive news masks a more complex operating environment,” Walsh said.</p><p>"Dedicated freighter aircraft carried much of the growth, as the sector worked to keep global supply chains moving amid disruptions and elevated operating costs," he added.</p><p>Among regions, Asia-Pacific airlines posted the strongest performance with a 10.5 per cent increase in cargo demand and a 5.3 per cent rise in capacity. European carriers recorded a 6 per cent increase in demand, while North American airlines saw a 5 per cent growth. African airlines also registered a 7.7 per cent increase in demand, despite a 9.4 per cent drop in capacity.</p><p>In contrast, Middle-Eastern carriers witnessed the weakest performance, with cargo demand plunging 18.2 per cent year-on-year and capacity falling 22.9 per cent, amid the continuing regional conflict. Latin American and Caribbean airlines reported a 2.8 per cent decline in demand.</p><p>Trade lane performance remained uneven across global markets. Europe-Asia routes recorded a robust 16.2 per cent growth, while intra-Asia cargo traffic rose 13 per cent, marking 30 consecutive months of growth. Africa-Asia routes also continued their upward trajectory with a 12.8 per cent increase.</p><p>However, trade lanes linked to the Gulf region faced sharp contractions. Europe-Middle East cargo traffic fell 25.9 per cent, while Middle East-Asia traffic declined 22.4 per cent year-on-year. In simple terms, a trade lane is a regularly-used commercial route between two regions or markets through which goods move.</p><p>IATA also highlighted rising operational costs as a concern, noting that jet fuel prices surged 121.1 per cent year-on-year in April, alongside a 77.7 per cent rise in crude oil prices. Global trade contracted 2.1 per cent month-on-month in March after four consecutive months of growth, reflecting continued geopolitical uncertainty.</p>