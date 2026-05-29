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Global air cargo demand rises 4% in April despite West Asia disruptions: IATA

According to IATA Director General, Willie Walsh, robust Asia-linked trade flows helped sustain cargo growth.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 12:26 IST
World newsBusiness Newscargo

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