<p>Bengaluru: Global CXOs, Indian CEOs, GCC site leaders, senior HR leaders, and ecosystem partners will gather at the Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026, which will be held on February 21-22, 2026, at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The experts will share real-world insights on how leaders grow, get promoted, and succeed at the highest levels, at the event, which is focused on career acceleration and CXO-level leadership.</p>.<p>The summit will feature leaders from the US and India, including Suprotik Ghose, a former CISO based in Washington DC. Deepak Visveshwaraya, Senior Vice-President and Managing Director, Pega India; Dr Rajesh Puneyani, Site Leader, Kenvue; and Varadharaju Janardhanan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Super.money (a Flipkart Group company), along with several other senior business, technology, GCC, and HR leaders.</p>.<p>Speaking about the summit, Mudit Saxena, Founder of CXOhive and Curator of the Global CXO Accelerator Summit, said, “Most professionals work extremely hard, yet remain unclear about what truly drives promotions, leadership visibility, and global CXO readiness. This summit was created to bridge that gap.”</p>.<p>The summit is designed for ambitious professionals across industries, including IT (Services & Product), Data & Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Consulting, BFSI & Fintech, Pharma & Life Sciences, Auto & Manufacturing, GCCs and Global Enterprises.</p>.<p>As part of the summit, Industry Leadership Awards will be presented to recognise outstanding leadership talent across technology, business, GCCs, and people leadership.</p>