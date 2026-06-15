Global cybersecurity company N‑able opens Bengaluru office

<p>Bengaluru: Global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cybersecurity">cybersecurity </a>company N-able on Monday announced the opening of its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. The centre will support a range of core functions, including engineering, product management, user experience, and security operations. </p><p>The centre currently employs over 100, with plans to scale by 50 per cent or more by the end of this year.</p><p>In India, where organisations are navigating rising cyber risk alongside data protection requirements, the expansion also supports stronger compliance readiness and cyber resilience for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the company said.</p>.TCS launches new business unit to help firms build AI-native GCCs.<p>By expanding global innovation and advancing AI-driven capabilities, N-able continues to help IT providers strengthen business resilience across the full threat lifecycle – before, during, and after an attack, the company added.</p><p>“Opening our Bengaluru office is an important step in how we scale true business resilience by investing in a market with deep technical talent,” said John Pagliuca, CEO at N-able. </p><p>“India plays a critical role in helping businesses address cyber risk, compliance demands, and operational complexity, not only locally, but for global organisations looking to build resilience at scale," he added.<br><br>“With deep expertise under one roof in Bengaluru, we’re fast-tracking the next generation of capabilities from AI-powered innovation to modernised security operations,” said Mike Adler, Chief Technology and Product Officer at N‑able. </p>