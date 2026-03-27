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Global gold market shifts towards investment-led demand amid uncertainty, geopolitical tensions

Central banks have remained significant buyers of gold in recent years, with annual purchases exceeding 1,000 tonnes between FY2023 and FY2025, supporting prices amid global economic uncertainty.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:36 IST
Business NewsGoldWest AsiaGlobal market

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