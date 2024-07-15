Global markets ramp up the ‘Trump Trade’ after rally attack

As world financial markets reopened after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, one thing seemed likely: The Trump trade will get even more momentum.

The series of wagers — based on anticipation that the Republican’s return to the White House would usher in tax cuts, higher tariffs and looser regulations — had already been gaining ground since President Joe Biden’s poor performance in last month’s debate imperiled his re-election campaign.

But the trades took deeper hold, with Trump galvanizing supporters and drawing sympathy by exhibiting defiant resilience after being shot in the ear on stage at a Pennsylvania rally.

Treasuries fell as trading kicked off on Monday, with long-dated bonds leading losses on bets Trump’s fiscal and trade policies will spur growth. The yield on 30-year bonds rose above two-year equivalents for the first time since January, steepening the curve.

The dollar edged higher against most peers, Bitcoin jumped above $60,000 while futures on the S&P 500 Index for September climbed 0.4%.

“For us, the news does reinforce that Trump’s the frontrunner,” said Mark McCormick, global head of foreign-exchange and emerging-market strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “We remain US dollar bulls for the second half and early 2025.”