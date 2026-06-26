Global rating agencies S&P, Moody's, Fitch have been unfair to India: Piyush Goyal

<p>New Delhi: The global rating agencies S&P, Moody’s and Fitch have been unfair in recognising India’s economic fundamentals and potential, Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said on Friday.<br></p><p>“I can say it on record that they have been unfair to India. They have not recognised the India growth story, strong fundamentals, and sovereign capabilities,” Goyal said while speaking at an event in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/london">London</a>. <br></p><p>“I will not cast any motives to it, but I do express surprise,” the minister added.<br></p><p>Goyal remarked that India’s domestic analytics firm CareEdge has been more objective in assessments and ratings of other countries.</p>.FTA with UK most comprehensive agreement so far: Piyush Goyal.<p>He claimed that CareEdge has assessed several economies weaker than India more fairly than the global rating agencies.<br></p><p>The minister stressed on the need for greater transparency and objectivity in the ratings processes.<br></p><p>Most global agencies have placed India’s sovereign ratings at the bottom edge of the investment-grade threshold.<br></p><p>Last year, S&P upgraded India’s sovereign rating to ‘BBB’ (from BBB-), Morningstar DBRS upgraded it to ‘BBB’ (from BBB (low)). Japanese credit rating agency, Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) also upgraded India’s long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’.<br></p><p>Goyal is on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom ahead of the entry into force of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) deal on July 15. </p>