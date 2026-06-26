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Global rating agencies S&P, Moody's, Fitch have been unfair to India: Piyush Goyal

'I will not cast any motives to it, but I do express surprise,' the minister added.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:49 IST
Business NewsLondonPiyush Goyal

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